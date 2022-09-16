DEATHS
Peter Jeffs: 87, of Baker City, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. Services are being planned and will be announced once they are confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Peter’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
LaVelle Scrivner: A memorial service will take place in October, with the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Ellen McBroom: Graveside service will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police log
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
IDENTITY THEFT, THEFT OF SERVICES: Eric Clinton Copley, 49, Baker City, 3:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 3600 block of 13th Street; jailed.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Christopher G. Rowe, 31, Baker City, 1:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Black Mountain; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chaz Jordan Williams, 20, Baker City, 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Jesse James Corr, 27, Baker City, 12:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 on Auburn Avenue near Second Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Phillip E. Holland, 23, Baker City, 11:47 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 on Bridge Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence), STRANGULATION (domestic violence): Timothy Lee Rush, 38, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the 800 block of Auburn Avenue; jailed.
Accident report
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5:18 p.m., Sr. Trooper Timothy Schuette responded to Interstate 84, Milepost 340 eastbound where a commercial truck had lost part of its load, after which several vehicles struck the cargo, resulting in damage. The truck was driven by Armando Martinez Arreguin, 53, of Thornton, Colorado.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.