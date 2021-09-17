Wayne Burnside: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 15, 2021. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Maxine Hathaway: 90, of Baker City, died Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Edison ‘Ed’ Bowman: 79, of Richland, died Sept. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Donald ‘Don’ Gage: 83, of Halfway, died Sept. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.
FUNERALS PENDING
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Viola Perkins: Graveside memorial service Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Haines Cemetery. Donations in Viola’s memory can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, Haines First Baptist Church, or the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Viola’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
ATTEMPTED THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Jessica Gonzales, 31, Halfway, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Halfway; jailed.
Baker County Parole & Probation
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Mariam Everson Collard, 22, Baker City, 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the parole and probation office; jailed.
