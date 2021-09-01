Alexandra ‘Sandy’ Boyd Palmer: 91, of Baker City, died Aug. 26, 2021, at Memory Lane residential care in Baker City. A memorial service in her honor will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St. The Rev. Aletha Bonebrake will conduct the ceremony. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Columbarium Fund through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To offer online condolences to Sandy’s family or to light a candle in her memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Tharrell Tilgner: Graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER: Alexie Richard Staggie, 30, Boise, 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the 2200 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Tattiana Gabriel McKenzie, 28, Baker City, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the 2600 block of 17th Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 50, Baker City, 4:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Fifth and Campbell streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph Allen Charbonneau, 41, Baker City, 1:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Madison and Clark streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 40, transient; 5:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in the 2500 block of Ninth Street; cited and released.
