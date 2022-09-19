LaVelle Scrivner: A memorial service will take place in October, with the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ellen McBroom: Graveside service will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING:Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, Baker City, 10:48 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released; arrested on the same charge at 6:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Songa Leonard Daniel, 21, Meridian, Idaho, 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 on Campbell Street near Maverik;
MENACING (domestic violence): Matthew Nathan Jeseritz, 44, Baker City, 9:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in the 2400 block of Madison Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Caleb James Mansuetti, 20, Baker City, 7:46 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Campbell and Main streets; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (2 Washington County, Idaho, warrants): David Ramos Juarez III, 35, Ontario, 5:51 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Union Creek campground; jailed.
