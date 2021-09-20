William H. ‘Bill’ Clark: 76, of Baker City, died Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Bill’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Wayne Burnside: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 15, 2021. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Maxine Hathaway: 90, of Baker City, died Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Laura Watson: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. All family and friends are welcome.
Viola Perkins: Graveside memorial service Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Haines Cemetery. Donations in Viola’s memory can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, Haines First Baptist Church, or the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Viola’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Roy Edward Bell, 70, Baker City, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, COMPUTER CRIME: Mary Elizabeth Reynaga, 54, Durkee, 12:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at 34721 Express Road No. 31; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Jennifer Lynn Dayhoff, 36, Haines, 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 on Front Street in Haines; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: James Donald Griffin, 64, La Grande, 1:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the east boat ramp at Phillips Reservoir; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Alexander Prentice Griffin, 30, Baker City, 8:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
HUNTING WITHOUT AN ARCHERY TAG: Robert Leonard Sletager Coop, 39, Springfield, Oregon, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 on the Greenhorn Road; cited and released after shooting at a deer decoy set up by OSP.
