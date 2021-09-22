Samuel Orr: 70, formerly of Baker County, died Sept. 21, 2021, at OHSU Hospital in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
William H. ‘Bill’ Clark: 76, of Baker City, died Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Bill’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Dale Gene Koontz: 81, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating the service. To leave an online condolence for Dale’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Beth Johnson Morrissey: 93, of Baker City, died on the evening of Sept. 21, 2021. A memorial service will take place soon, the date and time to be announced. To leave an online condolence for Beth’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Viola Perkins: Graveside memorial service Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Haines Cemetery. Donations in Viola’s memory can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, Haines First Baptist Church, or the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Viola’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Melissa Jean Lattymer, 36, Baker City, 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Church and 10th streets; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Zachary Charles Persicke, 36, Baker City, 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF A COURT PROTECTION ORDER: Nickolas Richard Watson, 34, Huntington, 7:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in Huntington; jailed.
