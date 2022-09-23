Peter Yardley Jeffs: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St. in Baker City. Pastor Ian Wolfe and Pastor Dan Martin will officiate. The interment will be held after the funeral, at Mount Hope Cemetery, and a potluck reception will follow the interment, at the First Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church or the Gideons International through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Peter’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
LaVelle Scrivner: A memorial service will take place in October, with the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER: Steven Scott Wilson, Baker City, 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on H Street near the Eagles Lodge; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Lynn Michelle Chantel, 54, Durkee, 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Express Road; cited and released.
