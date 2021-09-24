Wade Dahlen: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in memory of Wade, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
John Alan Bennett: 70, died Sept. 18, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A reception will follow at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Memorial contributions can be made to the Eastern Oregon chapter of FFA or to the Baker County 4-H Club in care of Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for John or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson: 80, a former Baker County resident, died Sept. 23, 2021, at his home in Springfield, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 in the 2700 block of Court Avenue; jailed.
