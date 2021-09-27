Wade Dahlen: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 23, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in memory of Wade, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
David Romine: 87, died on Sept. 26, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Elmer Merle Hill: 63, of Baker City, died Sept. 24, 2021, in Boise. His funeral will be Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane, with Pastor Lennie Spooner officiating. Interment will directly follow the church service, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, by mailing a check to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Elmer’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson: Graveside service, Friday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Leon Emil Brandt, 36, Baker City, 1:24 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the 2100 block of Seventh Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Matthew James Harshman, 30, Baker City, 6:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 2100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER, VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Sean Dean Taylor, 30, Baker City, 1:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 1600 block of Oak Street; cited and released.
POINTING A FIREARM AT ANOTHER PERSON, MENACING: Whitney Michelle Collins, 34, Baker City, 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of E Street; cited and released.
