Angela Denise Mawhinney: 56, of Baker City, died Sept. 19, 2022, at her residence. Her memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with Pastor Jesse Whitford officiating. To light a candle in Angie’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence), STRANGULATION (domestic violence), INTERFERING WITH MAKING A 911 REPORT: Dakota James Valentine, 24, Baker City, 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the 1800 block of Estes Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (3 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Markus Michael Dethloff, 23, transient, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Resort Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Coty Daniel-Duane Hanson, 26, Baker City, 10:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the 1700 block of Main St.; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Shelley Layne Horton, 43, Baker City, 9:19 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the 2800 block of 12th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Delbert Lee Morris, 59, Baker City, 11:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on Highway 7 near the weigh station; cited and released.
