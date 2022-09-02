Anthony ‘Tony’ Sackos: 66, of Sumpter Valley, died Aug. 30, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Private family vault interment will follow at the Haines Cemetery. Donations in Tony’s memory can be made to the Powder River Rural Fire District through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Tony’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Mary ‘Dulcina’ Robertson: 94, of Baker City and formerly of Halfway, died Sept. 1, 2022, at her residence in Meadowbrook Place assisted living. Services are being arranged and will be announced once confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Dulcina’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’ family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Dale Rex Taylor, 81, Baker City, 12:47 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, PROBATION VIOLATION: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, Baker City, 1:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Hood RIver County Circuit Court warrant): Jason Lee Troyer, 46, Baker City, 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Albany Municipal Court warrant): Zachary Aron Carter, 24, Baker City, 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.