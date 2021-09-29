POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Colvin William Cutshall III, 31, transient, 8:26 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.

PAROLE VIOLATION: Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, Baker City, 7:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the 1900 block of Main Street; jailed.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Wendy Rose Bonneville, 48, Baker City, 1:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Main and Campbell Streets; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON: Riky Lee Carter, 37, Haines, 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Stices Gulch; cited and released.

