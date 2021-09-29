News of Record for Sept. 30, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POLICE LOGBaker City PoliceArrests, citationsPROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Colvin William Cutshall III, 31, transient, 8:26 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.PAROLE VIOLATION: Eric Lee Cavyell, 30, Baker City, 7:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in the 1900 block of Main Street; jailed.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPROBATION VIOLATION: Wendy Rose Bonneville, 48, Baker City, 1:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Main and Campbell Streets; cited and released.Baker County Sheriff’s OfficeArrests, citationsFELON IN POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON: Riky Lee Carter, 37, Haines, 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Stices Gulch; cited and released. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
