Gaynell Dougherty: 82, of North Powder, died Sept. 2, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Tharrell Tilgner: Graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie, 49, Baker City, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Breanna Marie Clark, 28, Baker City, 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the 1600 block of Cherry Street; cited and released.
