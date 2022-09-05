DEATHS

Gordon Eugene Colton: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by family. His memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, followed by interment, with military honors, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception, after the interment, at the St. Francis Parish Hall. Visitations will be Friday, Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with the Rosary said at 3 p.m. Contributions in Gordon’s memory can be made to the Baker FFA chapter or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave an online condolence for Gordon’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

