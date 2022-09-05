Gordon Eugene Colton: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by family. His memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, followed by interment, with military honors, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception, after the interment, at the St. Francis Parish Hall. Visitations will be Friday, Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with the Rosary said at 3 p.m. Contributions in Gordon’s memory can be made to the Baker FFA chapter or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave an online condolence for Gordon’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dale Dodson: 91, of Baker City, entered into Heaven on Sept. 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City, A celebration of his life will be planned and announced later. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker Orpheum Theatre Project in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dale’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Eva LaVelle Scrivner: 89, a longtime Baker City resident, died Sept. 4, 2022, at Ashley Maney Assisted Living, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dulcina Robertson: Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Halfway. Rev. Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will celebrate the Mass. Vault interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Donations in her memory can be made to the Halfway Library through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dulcina’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Kenneth Kulis: A celebration of his life take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center in John Day, with a potluck lunch to follow. The family will provide the main course and everyone else is welcome to bring a side dish of their choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’ family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Justin Lee Kasinger, 35, Baker City, 11:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Campbell and 12th streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Malia Charlin Rich, 30, Halfway, 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in Halfway; cited and released.
