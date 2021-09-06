David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Wasco County warrant): Candace LeAnn Stewart, 29, Walla Walla, Washington, 12:39 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Broadway and Second streets; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Alexander Prentice Griffin, 30, Baker City, 8:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 in the 2200 block of Wabash Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Samantha Ann Steele, 25, Baker City, 7:22 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Michael Scott Tugman, 33, Baker City, 7:21 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in the 1800 block of Main Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 5:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in the 1900 block of First Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Darin Ray Stone, 38, Baker City, 6:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Alyssa Renee Owens, 26, Baker City, 3:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 in the 3100 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Jace Taylor Prowell, 30, Baker City, 3:31 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 in the 3100 block of 10th Street; jailed.
