DEATHS
Jerry Peer: 88, of Halfway, died Sept. 5, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Lee Wilbur: 95, of Baker City, died Aug. 23, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. She will be interred at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. To leave an online condolence for Barbara’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Anthony (Tony) Sackos: Services will be Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Powder River Rural Fire Department through Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Tony’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Kenneth Kulis: A celebration of his life take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center in John Day, with a potluck lunch to follow. The family will provide the main course and everyone else is welcome to bring a side dish of their choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’ family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Alexander Alen Adams, 26, Baker City, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Cherry and Church streets; jailed.
MENACING: David Samuel Cutshall, 40, Baker City, 6:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 on Highway 30, Milepost 46; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Derrick Lee Graves, 42, Baker City, 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Haines; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Fermin Siso Curiel, 60, Baker City, 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the courthouse; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Bryan Lavette, 52, Nampa, Idaho, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 westbound; cited and released.
