Viola Perkins: 95, died Sept. 7, 2021, at Settler’s Park. A graveside service and dinner will be planned for the end of September.
Stanley Powell: 86, of Baker City, died Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community. To leave an online condolence for Stanley’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the police department; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Adam Troy Shelton, 48, Baker City, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 3700 block of Birch Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Victor Salinas Jr., 32, Baker City, 10:24 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
