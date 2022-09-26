DEATHS
Michael Kelley: 70, of Richland, died on Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Carol May: 71, of Halfway, died Sept. 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. A private family gathering will take place. For those who would like to make donation in Carol’s memory, the family suggests the Pine Eagle FFA through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Holland Dewey Erickson, 24, Baker City, 6:11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Umatilla County warrant): Brooke Elaine Miller, 32, Baker City, 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Jimmy Dean Smith, 57, Baker City, 12:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Birch and Baker streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrants): Paul Adam Heller, 51, Baker City, 3:33 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the police department; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence): Larry Merl Barker, 42, Baker City, 3:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Campbell and Walnut streets; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Randall Scott Dockweiler, 60, Baker City, 9:21 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Union Creek campground; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrants): Ryan James Muth, 32, Unity, 7:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 on Rice Road; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Emmet Dale Bowman, 53, Meridian, Idaho, 6:21 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 on Highway 85, Milepost 25; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Michael Sweet, Snohomish, Washington, 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 30, Milepost 9 between Huntington and Farewell Bend; cited and released.
