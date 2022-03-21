Clarene Rohner: 97, of Baker City, died March 18, 2022, at her home. The date and time for her graveside service will be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Clarene’s family, to go www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 7:27 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
MALHEUR COUNTY WARRANT: Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, Baker City, 2:36 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Bker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Riky Lee Carter, 38, Haines, 10:07 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in Haines; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 29, Baker City, 12:44 a.m. Sunday, March 20, in the 2600 block of 17th Street; jailed.
