The coronavirus pandemic canceled the Night at Old Auburn as it’s been known in the past.
But the event, which raises money for the Baker Heritage Museum, still is happening.
“We’re doing it different — it’s the Night at Old Auburn, COVID style,” said Liz Miller, president of the Friends of Baker Heritage Museum.
Each February, the Friends put on the fundraiser — traditionally a casino-style event — to raise money to enhance existing exhibits, create new exhibits, and clean artifacts at the museum at 2480 Grove St.
“All the stuff we do in the winter so it looks shiny,” Miller said.
The Friends also support the museum’s operations when needed.
“Whatever the museum needs, we back them up,” she said.
This year’s event is set for Saturday, Feb. 27.
It begins with a poker run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $20.
Only 52 tickets are available to participate, and must be purchased in advance.
The poker run begins at the museum and includes seven historic buildings in Baker City.
“At each stop, you choose a card,” Miller said.
After visiting all the sites, cardholders turn in their best five-card poker hand at the museum.
The grand prize is a $300 Visa card. Two smaller prizes will be awarded for the next best hands.
“We’re really excited about the poker run,” Miller said.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a drive-thru dinner will be served at North Baker School, 2725 Seventh St., catered by Baker Technical Institute’s Culinary Arts program.
Cost is $35. There are 150 dinner tickets available, and these must also be purchased in advance.
The meal includes a hot prime rib sandwich, plus sides and dessert.
To purchase tickets, call Miller at 541-300-5416. She said she will meet people at the museum or deliver tickets.
“We’ll do whatever we need to do to get their tickets to them,” Miller said.
Tickets can also be purchased online at friendsofbakerheritagemuseum.com. Click on “Events/News.”
Last year, the museum operated on a reduced schedule of four hours per day, 7 days per week when allowed by state restrictions.
“We managed to get by. We did better than we thought we would,” Miller said.
The plan this year is to open in mid-March with regular hours — although she said that depends on the state guidelines at the time.
Updates are posted on the museum’s Facebook page and website, www.bakerheritagemuseum.com.
