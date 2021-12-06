Baker City bustled throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 4, with multiple holiday events including a big bazaar and a Cookie Crawl, culminating in the return of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade.
The anticipated event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
But this year, on an unusually mild evening for early December with the temperature around 40 and no precipitation, more than 50 entries made their way south on Main Street, lighting the darkness.
“I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out,” said Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director.
Entries included trucks and other vehicles festooned with lights, as well as Cub Scouts bearing the American flag at the front of the parade, vintage tractors and a variety of other spirited floats that earned waves and applause from children and adults who lined both sides of Main Street.
Cutler said the parade had the most entries in her records, and the attendance might also have been the biggest.
“I kept hearing from folks that they were just so glad to be among their friends and family,” she said.
Most of the entries signed up in the few days preceding the parade.
At the start of last week, just nine entries were registered, Cutler said.
She said the folks at Commercial Tire helped get the word out about the need for more entries.
“The applications just started flooding in and I couldn’t have been happier,” Cutler said.
Following the parade, the community Christmas tree was illuminated in the Court Street Park, between Main and Resort streets.
Cutler thanked city officials for approving the parade and for buying new lights for the tree. She also thanked the Oregon Department of Transportation for closing Main Street to traffic during the parade and tree-lighting ceremony, and the Baker Lions Club for setting up the fire barrels and serving hot chocolate.
“It was so, so nice to have everybody happy and the kids. The faces of those kids just lit up,” Cutler said.
The parade is over, but the season’s festivities continue.
Cutler encourages people to enter the Chamber’s lighting contest, with an application deadline of Dec. 15.
“We want to keep this Christmas spirit going the rest of this month,” Cutler said.
Participants can enter their home or nominate a home they’ve seen. The contest is open to all residents with a Baker County address.
Entrants should upload a photo of the home to the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Facebook page by 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. The Chamber’s board of directors will judge the entries.
More Christmas events across the county this month
• Richland Tree Lighting, Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
• Sumpter Valley Railroad Christmas trains will run Dec. 10-12.
On Dec. 10, the train will leave the McEwen Depot at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 11, the train will leave the Sumpter Depot at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
On Dec. 12 the train will leave the McEwen Depot at noon.
• Sumpter holiday celebration, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Events include horse buggy rides, vendors, including food and drinks, ornament making, burn barrels, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, photos and a twilight parade at 5 p.m.
