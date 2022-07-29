Performers of the Nimiipuu Experience, colloquially Nez Perce, arrived in ornate, historic dressage on July 21 for traditional performance and oral history of the indiginous nation before a small crowd of Baker citizens.
The term Nez Perce was French for ‘Nose Pierced’, at the time applied to a wide region of native territories. The Nimiipuu did not historically practice nose piercing, however the misnomer stuck in parlance long enough to become adopted in culture.
“I love when they bring little ones here, they will soon become great allies,” said Stacia Morfin, the founder and lead performer of the program. Several children attended and even joined the dance circle.
All of Baker County was once in the Nimiipuu territory, stretching from now Canada down to Nevada, from the Columbia basin to the ranges of Wyoming.
Together with Maurice “Pistol Pete” Wilson, the performers led a battle song in timed harmony before a staff of eagle feathers, something Pete says is as entwined in their culture as the flag and the national anthem. The stars and stripes themselves are stitched into his attire, colors he earned by rite of his service in the navy.
“You’ll see that I have a very beautiful dress on,” said Stacia, “and actually this dress is about 220 years old, and it’s made out of bighorn sheep.” Stacia was adorned in extensive beadwork, material that likely took weeks and months to produce by hand, no less with Venetian beads, delivered through world-spanning trade routes in the 1800s.
Anthropology marks the presence of humanity in Northeastern Oregon for nearly two eons. Their earliest indicators dated to nearly 16,000 years ago, according to carbon dating. The tribal stories as well reached far, far back.
“It was about 8,000 years ago when Mount Mazama blew,” said Stacia, “And our oral history tells us that when the sky our brother, he became black, and you could not see anything for approximately thirty days.”
“We go back to time immemorial,” said Pete, “what I want to see is not just one or two generations, I want to see six or seven generations down the road that we’re still here and still strong.”
Following the route and eventual surrender of Chief Joseph, the tribe were forbidden from speaking their native language, or expressing their culture, which Stacia and Pete wanted to emphasize. Loss of language was also a deep cultural wound, as the tribe was subjected to conform with the nation that now enveloped them.
“That’s why, today, I try to express to the kids about how important it is,” Pete said, reflecting on getting his great grandkids involved in Pow-Wow, “I told them, ‘you guys want to go to the Pow-Wow floor? I’ll make you guys outfits!’ ”
At the close, Pete supplied rhythm to his hide drum as Stacia lead the audience in a simple, traditional group dance. The small, strafing steps added together to turn the whole group into a churning wheel on the dance floor. They stuck on for photos and questions after the group, and encouraged others to visit the Lewiston, Idaho area.
For more information about experiencing the Nimiipuu culture, you can go to www.nezpercetourism.com or call 208-790-8873.
