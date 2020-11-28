Valerie Tachenko uses one word to describe this year’s Thanksgiving boxes:
“Phenomenal.”
Tachenko helps organize food boxes distributed by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Baker Adventist Christian School every year. Normally, a food drive in early November provides enough to fill the boxes.
This year the coronavirus pandemic prevented a door-to-door food drive — the first time it hasn’t happened in more than 70 years.
And they had no reserves.
“We started at zero this year,” Tachenko said.
But on Tuesday afternoon she looked over tables full of bright bags and wooden boxes filled with canned goods, sparkling cider, rolls, local potatoes, fresh fruit, desserts, and more. Each also received a turkey or turkey breast, depending on the size of the family.
“It’s a breath of hope, of cheer. It’s so festive,” Tachenko said.
Without the food drive, the church needed to buy items for the boxes. A GoFundMe drive brought in funds, and local community members sent donations directly to the church.
The turkeys caused a bit of a headache. Tachenko called store after store to find enough — many places had just a few, and others were priced higher than she expected.
The price for turkeys came in at $1,010.
Not long after she heard that news, Tachenko received a call from the First Presbyterian Church, which always takes a collection to donate to the cost of the turkeys.
This year’s donation of $1,000 far exceeded past amounts — and was almost exactly what Tachenko needed to buy the 75 turkeys.
“It was a miracle,” she said.
As for the packaging, students at the Baker Adventist Christian School built wooden boxes to contain the food items. Tachenko purchased colorful reusable grocery bags to fill, as well.
Boy Scouts from Keating helped to sort and bag potatoes.
On Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, volunteers delivered the food to more than 80 families.
And on this week of Thanksgiving, Tachenko was full of thanks to those who helped make this project possible.
“A big thank you to the community for their support. It was huge,” she said. “Every year it inspires me. This year it blew me out of the water.”
