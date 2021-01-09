No one was hurt in a south Baker City fire that investigators determined was started Wednesday night by an electrical malfunction.
Fire Chief Sean Lee said Baker City and Baker Rural fire departments were called to 2250 Miller St., about 8:50 p.m. The fire started on property owned by Donna Kanyid of Baker City. Kanyid’s daughter, Shannon, lives in a single-wide mobile home at the site.
Lee said the fire started in the wall of a small shop on the property. The mobile home was not damaged.
Three separate properties sustained damage as the blaze spread through what Lee described as “junk stacked end to end.” A van parked in the area was destroyed in the fire and a fence was burned.
The responders had difficulty getting to the fire because of the debris, and visibility was low because power lines were down and there was no electricity at the scene for a time, Lee said.
Five Baker City firefighters and four from the rural department spent about three hours working to put the fire out, Lee said.
“It was a potential for a huge disaster,” he said. “They guys did a great job of saving things.”
