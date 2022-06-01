None of the six passengers in a boat was hurt when their vessel hit rocks near the Idaho shore of Brownlee Reservoir Sunday evening, May 29, and started taking on water.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Idaho side of the reservoir across from Morgan Creek, about 12 miles north of Huntington, Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said.

The fiberglass boat hit rocks just off the Idaho shore.

“Quite a bit of water was coming in,” Ash said.

One of the people on the boat — Tai Tan Nguyen of Kent, Washington — called 911, and Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Robb and a member of the county’s search and rescue team drove to the area.

But by the time they arrived at Morgan Creek, the people in the boat, who had to continuously bale water, were able to drive the boat across the reservoir to the Oregon shore.

Robb gave the boaters a ride back to their camp, Ash said. He didn’t have the names of the other passengers.

