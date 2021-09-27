A new nonprofit with a mission to help rural children and families and reduce child abuse rates is operating in Baker City.
The Baker Relief Nursery was certified in April 2021. It is the 39th certified Relief Nursery program in Oregon.
The Baker Relief Nursery is at 1925 16th St. The staff encourages people with questions to call 541-239-5054 to set up an appointment. The email address is bakerreliefnursery1927@gmail.com.
“The Relief Nursery model provides comprehensive family services in safe and nurturing environments to children ages 6 and under whose families are enduring situations such as social isolation, children with special needs, mental or physical health challenges, or recovery from domestic violence or addiction, among others,” said RaeAnn Butler, the Nursery’s program coordinator. “Our entire model is based on strengthening these families in Baker County and North Powder, helping reduce the number and severity of significant stresses while building their little ones’ social-emotional skills in our therapeutic classroom.”
Katherine Molder Collins, the interim executive director for the Baker Relief Nursery, said the Relief Nursery concept dates to 1976 in Eugene, when a group of woman, some with a background in social services, sought a new approach to dealing with child abuse.
The founders researched statistics and found that more than half of abused children were six or younger, Collins said.
Their goal was to figure out the causes for the abuse, and come up with new ways to avoid it.
Collins said the Relief Nursery program has identified 47 “significant risk factors” or “stressors” that increase the likelihood that an adult will abuse or neglect a child.
“We’re talking about (things) like a spouse walking out on you, or died, or was incarcerated, the death of a child, drug abuse or recovery from drug abuse,” Collins said.
Other factors include social isolation, children with special needs, mental or physical health challenges, or recovery from domestic violence.
Identifying the stress factors, and helping parents deal with them, can reduce rates of abuse and neglect, she said.
“The model really works,” Collins said. “How we find those families is word of mouth. When people find that our model works, they recommend us to their other friends and family.”
Collins said parents often are surprised at how quickly multiple stress factors can pile up.
Some factors that can contribute to abuse, such as parents who themselves were abused as a child, can be difficult to deal with. And although the Relief Nursery doesn’t handle those situations directly, it can help parents who struggle with their own history of abuse.
“Our staff can make referrals and make sure they can find resources to help with that,” Collins said.
She said the Relief Nursery model is two generational, which means the staff works with children as well as parents, through regular home visits.
“We’d like to be able to serve more families,” Collins said. “We’re fairly new but we want to be able to serve more families and their precious little ones.”
Collins said the Relief Nursery works not only to protect children from abuse and neglect, but to help them avoid turning to drugs or alcohol to cope with traumatic experiences.
Collins said community support will be vital to the success of the Baker Relief Nursery.
Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tire Center in Baker City will have a diaper and baby wipe collection drive during October.
“Les Schwab is known for its commitment to the communities in which they operate,” Diana Brown of Lew Brothers said in a press release. “We are proud to help with this effort, knowing that taking one big stress off a family’s plate — even if for a short time — can make a big difference.”
Donations can be made at Lew Brothers, 210 Bridge St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
