Baker City’s effort to make it easier for walkers and bicyclists to travel sections of some of the city’s heavily traveled northside streets, while also addressing issues for vehicle traffic, spurred a variety of questions and ideas during a virtual meeting Wednesday evening, Jan. 27.
The Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Plan focuses on these street sections:
• 10th Street from Hughes Lane to Broadway Street
• Cedar Street from Hughes Lane to Campbell Street
• Hughes Lane from 10th Street to Cedar Street
• Pocahontas Road from 10th Street to 17th Street/Chico Street
Among those attending the online meeting were Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director; Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City/County Planning Department; Cheryl Jarvis-Smith, project manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation; and three employees from the HDR Inc. consultant firm: project manager Andrew Johnson, technical lead Beth Wemple and strategic communications and webinar producer Liz Stoppelman.
According to a project overview from the city, “This area has seen an increase in people walking and biking, and the plan will seek to improve facilities, safety and connections for these users. The plan will also address traffic safety and flow and freight mobility.”
Specific changes are still in the planning stages for the project, which is scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2021.
Kerns, the planning director, said one of project’s goals is to balance the needs of different types of travelers.
“Part of the early discussions we’ve had about this project are identifying some of the really critical services especially along 10th Street that people need access to and there’s a lot of different ways that people would gain access, whether that be walking or biking or driving,” Kerns said, “and making sure that services like DHS, New Directions, the high school, the hospital and that kind of thing are easily accessible to everyone in our community regardless of how they’re getting there.”
In addition to the Northern Baker transportation plan, ODOT has proposed to redesign the intersection of Hughes Lane, 10th Street and Pocahontas Road in 2024.
That intersection, which is offset, has a higher-than-average crash rate, according to ODOT.
“That’s another thing that we really feel we need to address with the 2024 construction project and we want to know how we should make that look and work going forward,” Owen said during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
“We’re really at the point where we get to start developing concepts,” said Wemple, from HDR Inc. “Right now we’re just understanding existing conditions and understanding what it is you guys would like to see on those streets.”
Bill Harvey, who owns the business complex on the east side of 10th Street at H Street, advocated for sidewalks rather than bike paths on the northern part of 10th Street.
One idea city officials have discussed in the past is building sidewalks on both sides of the street to improve pedestrian access to the hospital and to the YMCA fitness center, among other destinations.
“We’d actually prefer to route the bikers off of 10th Street from at least D Street (north) because we have bus traffic, truck traffic, activities that need high visibility and not having to worry about bikers in there and if we could put the pedestrians on sidewalks, it’d make it far safer,” said Harvey, who is also chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
Richard Hindman, who owns Cashway Lumber, on the west side of 10th Street just south of H Street, asked whether the curb cut that gives customers access to his business will continue to be allowed.
Ken Patterson of ODOT said that when sidewalks are built, which is one of the proposals for the northern part of 10th Street, ODOT officials review access management.
“We try to strike a balance between safety, making sure that driveways are in safe locations, and balance that with the economic use of the property,” Patterson said.
In response to a question submitted online about cost, Wemple said estimates will be included in the proposals for specific projects that will be released later this year.
Another question involved the possibility of burying the current overhead utility lines on 10th Street, similar to what was done several years ago on Resort Street between Campbell Street and Auburn Avenue.
Owen said that hasn’t been determined.
“To me, it would certainly enhance the overall look of 10th Street, but there’s a cost to that that’s pretty substantial,” she said. “It’s not something necessarily that would be funded.”
Owen pointed out that property owners along Resort Street paid a portion of the cost to bury the utilities there.
Harvey endorsed burying utilities before new sidewalks are built.
“Because we have to put sidewalks down on both sides of the street, that’s the time to put things underground and the cost of conduit is nothing compared to the cost of coming back and doing something later,” Harvey said.
More information on the project is available at www.bakercity.com/2289/NBTIP
