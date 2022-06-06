NORTH POWDER — Graduates in the class of 2022 at North Powder Charter School received scholarships totaling $158,661.
That total includes $72,000 from the Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation and $25,900 from the Leo Adler Foundation, said Sandy Colton, scholarship coordinator and teacher at the school.
Individual recipients:
Trinity Nesser
• Brown and Gold Commitment Scholarship at the University of Wyoming for $2,500 per year for four years
• Baker City of Fraternal Order of Eagles, $500
• The Riki Gerry Anderson Scholarship, $500
• Mid-Co Bus Company Scholarship, $500
• Gerald Hopkins Education Scholarship, $400
• Leo Adler Scholarship.
Reece Dixon
• Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Scholarship, $2,500
• Geiser-Pollman Scholarship, $1,000
• Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship, $14,661
• Old Oregon League Scholarship, $750
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Sarrah Berg
• Blue Mountain Community College Foundation Scholarship, $1,000
• Baker City of Fraternal Order of Eagles, $1,000
• Loveland Funeral Scholarship, $500
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Viri Rodriquez-Medrano
• Chapter CJ P.E.O, $500
• Baker City Fraternal Order of Eagles, $1,500
• OSU Finley Academic Scholarship, $4,000 per year for four years
• OSU College of Business Excellence Scholarship, $2,500
• North Powder Education Association Scholarship, $500
• Tom Bacus Associates Scholarship, $1,000
• Elks Most Valuable Scholarship, $1,500
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $1,000
• Miles Family Valedictorian Award, $100
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Jacob Sargent
• Emily Loennig Theodosius Scholarship, $150
• North Powder Fire Department Scholarship, $500
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Novalee Shoemaker
• Baker City Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, $500
• EOU Davis Kirby Award, $1,000
• DVO-Joy & Wm Dobbin Scholarship, $1,500
• Resident Life 4-County Scholarship, $500
• EOU University Scholar Award, $1,000, and EOU Scholarly Need Scholarship, $1,250
• Tom Bacus Associates Scholarship, $1,000
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Lindsey Bingham
• Frank C. Loennig Scholarship, $150
• North Powder Fire Department Scholarship, $500
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Hailey Fisher
• Maxine Hines Scholarship, $1,000
• Al Forthan Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
• Charles & Rhoda Chollet Scholarship, $3,000
• Tri-Chapter PEO Scholarship, $3,000
• Valley Insurance Scholarship, $1,000
• PTCO Scholarship for $1,00 per year for four years
• NorPower Scholarship, $1,000
• Resident Life 4-County Scholarship, $500
• EOU University Scholar Award, $1,000, and EOU Scholarly Need Scholarship, $1,000
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Kaiden Dalke
• Leo Adler Scholarship
• Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship
Olivia Mack-Skeels
• Leo Adler Scholarship
