Vendors offered food, arts and crafts at the North Powder farmers market on Friday, June 17, 2022.
NORTH POWDER — Shoppers perused the offerings while children crafted walking sticks at a library program during North Powder’s farmers market on Friday, June 17.
The market started June 10 and runs Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon in North Powder’s community park, next to the library and just below the water tower.
Six vendors set up booths on June 17, and manager Lindsey Thompson said the park has room for many more.
“We’re hoping to expand,” she said. “We’re welcoming anyone who wants to attend.”
Offerings on Friday included local beef, pottery, locally spun yarn, artwork, crafts and more.
“Anything is welcome,” Thompson said.
Cost to be a vendor is 10% of a booth’s daily sales, with a cap of $20. This is donated back to the market to support additional activities.
As a bonus, the North Powder Library’s summer reading activity for youngsters is at 11 a.m. — right during the market hours.
“We want more people to come check it out,” Thompson said of the market.
She said the market is approved for the Farm Direct Nutrition Program, and several vendors are in the process of being certified.
For more information on becoming a vendor, call Thompson at 541-406-8771 or find updates at www.facebook.com/northpowderfarmersmarket.
Thompson’s email is halfwayprintingandcrafts@gmail.com.
