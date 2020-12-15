A North Powder man who was hospitalized Saturday night with injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 30 is alleged to have had a blood-alcohol level of 0.30% in his system, nearly four times more than the 0.08% limit allowed by Oregon law.
Ruben Alipio, 29, was cited at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City where he was taken for treatment on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering, Trooper Timothy Schuette, wrote in his daily media log.
Schuette said he was dispatched to a report of a possibly impaired driver who nearly hit the reporting party by driving in the wrong lane of travel about 6:30 p.m. at milepost 36, about 5 miles north of Haines on Saturday.
Schuette said the witness stated that the suspect vehicle was “driving erratically and swerving, crossing lines and varying speed.” The vehicle was traveling north toward North Powder when it crashed.
Schuette stated that shortly after the complaint was reported, dispatch received a call about a single vehicle crash. Schuette stated in his report that he identified the vehicle as the same one involved in the complaint.
Alipio was extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders and taken by Baker City ambulance to the Saint Alphonsus Emergency Department, Schuette said.
Schuette was assisted at the scene by the Baker County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and personnel from the Baker Rural and Baker City fire departments.
