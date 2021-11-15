Kara Leggett was awakened from sleep, and to the awful reality of COVID-19, by a thump from the kitchen of her Baker Valley home.
It was early morning, Aug. 22, 2021.
Kara rushed to the kitchen.
She found her husband, Anthony Leggett, sprawled on the floor.
“He was breathing heavily, like he was hyperventilating,” said Kara, 41.
She managed to get her husband, who’s also 41, into a chair.
Kara, frightened by Anthony’s labored wheezing, asked him if that was really the only way he could breathe.
It was.
She called her brother-in-law, Dan Kolilis, who is a nurse.
When he saw Anthony’s condition, he told Kara to call for an ambulance.
The ambulance took Anthony to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
Both Kara and Anthony knew they had been infected with the virus.
Kara had felt ill for about a week, her symptoms gradually accumulating.
Anthony, by contrast, felt fine for several days after his wife became sick.
But when the illness commenced, Kara said, it advanced rapidly.
Both Kara and Anthony had recently had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But they recognized that their inoculations had come too late to potentially protect them from the virus.
A few hours before Kara was awakened by the thump, she had to help Anthony walk to the bathroom.
He couldn’t get there by himself.
‘Zero chance of survival’
At the hospital in Baker City, doctors tried to stabilize Anthony so he could be flown by Life Flight helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
That’s the destination for most local COVID-19 patients, and in particular those who are severely ill.
Kara said doctors couldn’t intubate Anthony.
His oxygen saturation dropped to 40% — a level that can quickly prove fatal.
Anthony was placed in a tub of ice to combat his fever.
“They told me, he’s a very sick man,” Kara said. “I didn’t realize that was code for he’s probably not going to live.”
Doctors managed to boost Anthony’s oxygen level to a point where he could be flown to Boise.
But before the helicopter rose into the summer sky, Kara said a doctor told her that Anthony had a “zero chance” of surviving.
The doctor also told her he would happily “eat crow” if Anthony proved him wrong, that it would be the best meal he’d ever eaten.
Kara was left to make arrangements to follow her husband to Boise.
In just a couple of hours their life was irrevocably changed.
“It happened really fast,” Kara said. “Crazy.”
The Leggetts, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23, have five children — daughter McKenzie, 18; daughter Mady, 16; son Brigham, 15; daughter Annie, 13 (she turns 14 on Nov. 24); and baby son Bryson, who will celebrate his first birthday in December.
Inside the ICU
Anthony was admitted to the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus in Boise.
Doctors put him in a medically induced coma.
Kara stayed in a hotel.
She waited.
“We just waited every day to get updates,” she said.
Eventually — she doesn’t recall how many days passed — she was able to see Anthony.
Walking through the ICU was disturbing.
“ICU is different than you think, especially with COVID patients,” Kara said. “It’s a lot to take in, watching people try to live. They were the sickest patients.”
And Anthony, she said, was the sickest of all.
He remained in the medically induced coma for more than two weeks.
When doctors decided that Anthony’s condition had improved enough, they brought him out of the coma.
But Kara, and their children, couldn’t see him due to COVID-19 restrictions.
And before those were lifted, Anthony’s condition worsened. While doctors were weaning him from the ventilator that had kept him alive, he was “overbreathing,” she said — breathing too rapidly.
Doctors again put Anthony into a coma.
“They take a step forward, then it’s way far back,” Kara said. “It’s up and down. When they call it long haul COVID, they’re not joking. You have to start thinking about planning a funeral, which is horrible.”
The recovery begins
Anthony remained in a coma for another two weeks or so, well into September.
When doctors reawakened him for the second time, Anthony started “overbreathing” again, but doctors were able to improve his breathing and his oxygen level.
Into October, Kara said, her husband started to show more significant improvement.
She began to believe that Anthony would survive, would eventually return to their home and their children and the new business he recently started after working for 15 years at Old West Federal Credit Union in Baker City.
Kara knows how fortunate her family is.
Anthony, she said, had all three of the risk factors that doctors told her make a COVID-19 patient especially vulnerable — diabetes, high blood pressure and excessive weight.
While Anthony was in the hospital, she said, COVID-19 patients as young as 37 died.
Others died who had only one risk factor.
“Anthony is blessed, I guess is the right word, to still be here,” Kara said.
One of the moments she remembers most clearly is that day in October when hospital workers wheeled the ventilator out of Anthony’s room.
“That was a huge victory — a miracle,” Kara said.
She was finally able to see Anthony’s face.
What she saw shocked her, despite her joy.
“When they took the mask off him, I stood back,” Kara said. “He had lost so much weight, about 100 pounds.”
Unfortunately, she said, that included a considerable amount of muscle mass.
With his muscles atrophied during his motionless weeks in a coma, including the muscles he needs to swallow and to talk, Anthony had a considerable amount of rehabilitation ahead of him.
“He tried to talk, but with a tube in his mouth I couldn’t understand him,” Kara said. “It was just hard.”
Rehabilitation, and looking forward to the holidays at home
Over the next few weeks, Anthony was moved eight times.
He went from one ICU to another, and then to a general unit at Saint Alphonsus, Kara said.
Once he was able to stand on his own and take two steps, Anthony transferred to the rehabilitation center in downtown Boise operated by St. Luke’s and the Elks.
That milestone, after Anthony had been in the hospital for 72 days, happened on Nov. 3.
And it’s a point at which Anthony himself can help to tell his own story.
Of course he doesn’t remember the weeks when he was in a coma.
But Anthony said he also has no recollection of the four days before he collapsed in his kitchen on Aug. 22.
The last thing he remembers, before waking up in the hospital many weeks later, is going to Bi-Mart in Baker City to get his first vaccine dose.
A dose he knows now was too late. The virus had already begun its terrible work.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming soon, as well as his 20th wedding anniversary and his daughter Annie’s 14th birthday, Anthony is thrilled with the prospect of being home for each of those events.
“I’ve got a lot of motivation to get home,” he said. “I miss my own bed.”
He’s optimistic that he’ll soon be sleeping there for the first time in almost three months.
Anthony said he’s lengthened his walks — he uses a walker as an aid — from 15 steps when he arrived at the rehab center to 230 steps.
“Progress is good,” he said.
Particularly considering that when he was awakened from his second coma, Anthony was, he said, “basically a quadriplegic.”
“I couldn’t move a finger,” he said. “Now, I can take a shower, I can brush my teeth. It’s nice not to be utterly dependent on someone else.”
Anthony said he continues to suffer from a general weakness.
But he has a full range of motion in his extremities.
And unlike many COVID-19 patients who had life-threatening symptoms, Anthony said the doctors have told him his lungs, kidneys and other internal organs, which can sustain permanent damage from the virus, seem to be healthy.
He still takes oxygen, but only at night.
“It’s an understatement to say I’m considered lucky to alive,” Anthony said. “To be able to go from basically given zero chance to live to what I’m calling basically a full recovery is nothing short of a miracle.”
Regrets about waiting to be vaccinated
Both Anthony and Kara said they took COVID-19 seriously even before Anthony became ill.
Kara said several of their relatives had been vaccinated, and the couple had discussed doing so.
Kara said she wishes she had done more research and been more knowledgeable about how Anthony’s health issues made him so much more susceptible to the virus.
“With COVID being so politicized, I didn’t want to be afraid of it, but I didn’t know what to trust or believe,” Kara said. “I didn’t think of Anthony being at such high risk.”
Anthony said he was “taking a wait and see approach” about being vaccinated.
But he berates himself now for paying attention to claims about the dangers of vaccines from what he concedes are unreliable sources.
“Like an idiot I listened to a lot of what social media was saying,” Anthony said.
Kara said she and Anthony initially believed COVID-19 arrived in their household after their daughter, Mady, attended a volleyball tournament in Idaho.
But they later determined that they were exposed during the week of the Baker County Fair in early August.
Although Anthony admits that his attitude has obviously been influenced by his own experience — “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” he said — he said he also understands better how doctors and other medical professionals, including those who helped save his life, have tried to convince people that COVID-19 is dangerous and that vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of serious illness or death.
“I would recommend going to talk to a competent, trusted medical professional,” he said. “Start listening to medical professionals. I talked to a bunch of doctors and nurses and they’re really trying to save people. It’s your body — but you need to take care of it.”
Kara said that although she opposes vaccine mandates, she recognizes the benefits of vaccination.
“A lot of people didn’t see COVID for what it really is — it’s a killer for some of the people who have these issues,” she said. “People like my husband.”
Community support overwhelming
Kara and Anthony said they have been gratified by the support they’ve received from the community.
That support has been both financial — a fundraiser dinner took place Nov. 11 — but also in the form of phone messages asking how Anthony is doing.
“I’ve always known that this was a great area to live,” Anthony said. “There’s a high quality of people here. I’ve been truly humbled by how people genuinely care about each other. More than I understood. We’re lucky to be where we are.”
And now, with the prospect of seeing his home for the first time since the dog days of August, Anthony is eager. And he struggles to find the words to thank the doctors, nurses and others who have helped him through an ordeal he couldn’t have conceived of.
“I’m super excited to get out of the hospital after so long,” he said. “The people at Saint Al’s, Saint Luke’s, they are miracle workers.
“I have a lot of things I want to be home for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.