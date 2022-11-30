November typically marks the transition from fall to winter, but this November leaned strongly toward the latter season.
There were snowstorms early in the month and again in the final four days.
And although most of the rest of November was notable for sunshine rather than for snow — there was no measurable precipitation at the Baker City Airport from Nov. 8-26 — temperatures were consistently chilly.
Almost chilly enough to break a 37-year-old record.
The average temperature at the airport during the month was 28.1 degrees.
That’s the second-lowest November average at the airport, where temperature records date to 1943.
To calculate the average temperature, add the average daily high and low temperatures and divide by two.
The only November with a lower average temperature was 1985. No other November comes close to the 1985 record of 23.6 degrees.
This November just edged out 1993 for the runner-up slot.
The average temperature in November 1993 was 28.2 degrees.
The overall average for November, from 1943-2022, is 34.7 degrees.
This November was also among the coldest based on average daily high and low temperatures.
The average high was 39.2 degrees, ranking as the fourth-coldest.
The temperature reached 50 degrees on just two days — 52 on the first, and 50 on the 24th.
The three Novembers with a lower average high:
• 1985 — 32.8 degrees
• 1995 — 37.9 degrees
• 1994 — 38.2 degrees
This November’s average low temperature ranks as the fourth-coldest, at 16.8 degrees.
The top three (or, rather, bottom three):
• 1985 — 14.3 degrees
• 1993 — 14.8 degrees
• 1952 — 15.1 degrees
This November didn’t set any daily low temperature records. The month’s coldest days, both with a low of 4, were the 19th and 28th. Despite the long dry spell, this was the dampest November at the airport in 15 years.
The monthly total, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, was 0.73 inches. That’s the most in November since 2007, when the total was 1.16 inches.
