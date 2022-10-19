It didn’t hurt, anyway, and it only lasted for a few seconds.
And that short time is worth it for peace of mind.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it seemed a fitting time for my first mammogram.
I’m 43. A few months ago my primary care provider suggested I get a baseline mammogram. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among American women (skin cancer is first).
Each year, 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and 42,000 die from the disease.
The CDC reports that mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before any symptoms appear.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast tissue in which each breast is pressed between plastic plates.
Saint Alphonsus uses 3D mammography, which uses multiple X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast.
The American Cancer Society recommends women start an annual breast cancer screening around age 40.
It’s definitely not the most comfortable experience, but the technician made the process easy — she was quick, gave directions to get me in the right position, and laughed along with me at the sometimes-awkward situation.
(It feels a bit like hugging a tree after hands are positioned on the machine so the X-ray gets a clear view of the tissue.)
The room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City is painted a soothing yellow, and looking at strategically placed photographs of flowers helps position the body for the X-ray.
And when it was all done, I got to see the X-rays — not that I could really tell anything, but I still think the technology is neat.
As a send off, she handed me a tin of mints, a pen and a notepad all in the signature pink of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
My results came just a day later — all clear.
I have family and dear friends who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
It was thoughts of these people who filled my mind that day — those brave, strong women who faced a cancer diagnosis.
A few minutes of being uncomfortable is a small price to pay when it comes to prevention or detection.
Schedule
Mammograms can be ordered by a primary care provider, or women can self-refer for a screening.
To schedule a screening, call the Saint Alphonsus radiology department at 541-524-7866.
