State biologists couldn’t determine whether wolves had killed a 5-month-old calf found dead in a private pasture in the Big Lookout Mountain area of eastern Baker County.
The carcass of the 500-pound calf was found on Aug. 26, according to a report from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).
The hide and muscle tissue were missing from the base of the tail and the stomach area, according to the report.
There were no pre-mortem bite scrapes on the hide, or hemorrhage in the underlying tissue on the hind legs or front elbows, places where wolves frequently attack, according to the report.
“However, there was advanced decomposition and insufficient tissue remaining on some parts of the carcass to be sure the calf had not been attacked by a wolf,” the report concludes.
On Aug. 16, ODFW released a report confirming that wolves had injured a 500-pound calf about 2 weeks earlier in the Little Lookout Mountain area.
In 2021, after wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack killed at least nine head of cattle and injured three others, ODFW employees killed eight of the estimated 11 wolves in the pack.
Last fall the agency believed that the pack, which roams the area between Highway 86 on the north and Interstate 84 to the south, consisted of just two wolves — the breeding female and one juvenile (now a yearling) born in the spring of 2021.
Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office, said this spring that an adult male wolf, about 3 years old, joined the breeding female at the end of January 2022. ODFW officials captured the male on Jan. 31 and fitted the animal with a radio tracking collar.
Ratliff said it appeared, based on movements from the breeding female, that she had mated and had pups this spring.
The male wolf was found dead in the Little Lookout area on July 15. Ratliff said it’s not clear how the wolf died, but there was nothing suspicious about the circumstances to suggest someone illegally killed the animal, he said.
With the breeding male dead, Ratliff said he believes the pack consists of the breeding female, the yearling and most likely an unknown number of pups born this spring.
