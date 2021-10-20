Employees from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, firing rifles from a helicopter, killed three more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The agency has now killed eight wolves from the pack, which has killed at least seven head of cattle and injured three others in eastern Baker County since mid July.
ODFW does not plan to kill any more wolves, according to a press release from the agency, and local ranchers are no longer authorized to kill any wolves.
The wolves killed Wednesday are two 6-month-olds and one yearling.
As many as three wolves remain in the pack, the collared breeding female and up to two juvenile wolves.
"We've seen good results from incremental removal in the past, when removing a few members of the pack reduced or even stopped further depredations," said Roblyn Brown, ODFW Wolf Coordinator. "It's disappointing that was not the case this time."
ODFW employees killed two wolf pups from the pack on Aug. 1, and three more wolves, including the pack's breeding male, on Sept. 17.
There were no confirmed attacks by the pack on cattle for almost a month, until Oct. 16, when biologists determined that wolves had killed a 400-pound calf, likely on Oct. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.