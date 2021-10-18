Biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating what could be the first wolf attack on cattle in the Lookout Mountain area in almost a month.
A possible wolf depredation was reported about 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the Manning Creek area northeast of Durkee, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack, in the eastern part of Baker County, have killed at least six head of cattle, and injured three others, since mid July.
But there haven’t been any confirmed wolf attacks on cattle since ODFW employees shot and killed three wolves from the pack, including its breeding male, on Sept. 17.
Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office, said Monday morning, Oct. 18 that the investigation into the Oct. 16 report, which involved a dead calf, wasn’t finished.
Ratliff said the Lookout Mountain pack’s breeding female, which is wearing a GPS tracking collar, has recently been “moving all over the place” in the pack’s known territory, which includes most of the eastern part of the Lookout Mountain unit between Highway 86 on the north and Interstate 84 on the south.
In addition to the three wolves killed Sept. 17, ODFW employees shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack on Aug. 1.
The agency had estimated the pack, prior to Aug. 1, consisted of at least nine wolves.
