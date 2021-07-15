Due to severe drought conditions coupled with abnormally high temperatures, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has ended all size (minimum and maximum) and daily limits for most species of fish in several waterbodies in Baker and Wallowa counties.
Based on most recent drought conditions, observations of fish kills in other local bodies of water, and a forecast for continued low precipitation and warm temperatures, there is a high likelihood that water quality conditions in some locations will become lethal to fish this summer, according to a press release from ODFW.
In Baker County, the bag and size limits will be lifted for the following bodies of water July 15 through Oct. 10:
• Phillips Reservoir between Mason Dam and Hudspeth Road.
• Thief Valley Reservoir.
• Powder River between Thief Valley Reservoir and Phillips Reservoir.
In Wallowa County, these waterbodies are included, through Sept. 30:
• Honeymoon Pond
• Tee Pee Pond
• McGraw Pond
• Salt Creek Summit Pond
• Kinney Lake
The exceptions to the rule change are bull trout and tiger muskies (which were released in Phillips Reservoir several years ago because they eat illegally introduced yellow perch). Both species must be released unharmed.
ODFW encourages anglers to keep any fish that they catch not otherwise listed in the exceptions, and practice “if you don’t know, let it go” in areas you may encounter fish listed as exceptions.
