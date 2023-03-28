ONTARIO — The Oregon Department of Transportation continues to monitor an active but slow-moving landslide adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 17 miles northwest of Ontario.

The slide, near the top of Threemile Hill (Milepost 359.3), has created a crescent-shape depression about 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.