An off-duty Oregon State Police detective met a suspected shoplifter in the Bi-Mart parking lot Tuesday afternoon and foiled the man’s attempt to leave the store without paying for $250 in merchandise.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Sean Belding, a sergeant over OSP’s criminal division offices in Baker City, La Grande and Pendleton, confronted Alexander Harold Wise, 18, who Duman describes as a transient, as Wise left the store followed by Bi-Mart employees at 3:41 p.m.
When Belding attempted to detain Wise, he threatened to stab Belding in the throat, Duman said.
Instead, the off-duty detective grabbed Wise and took him to the ground where he held Wise until Baker City Police officers arrived a few minutes later to take the suspect into custody.
An open switchblade knife was found in Wise’s pocket, Duman said.
Wise was complaining of pain after the incident, and an ambulance was called to take him to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, Duman said. Wise later was medically cleared and released to the Baker County Jail.
He is being held on a charge of first-degree robbery for threatening to stab Belding while in possession of a dangerous weapon during the course of taking merchandise from Bi-Mart, Duman said.
Wise also is charged with second-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and unlawful possession of a switchblade knife. And he is being held on Baker County warrants charging him with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
