Wallowa-Whitman National Forest officials are monitoring four small lightning-caused fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
The blazes, all 0.1 of an acre or smaller, were started Monday, Aug. 22 or Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Wallowa-Whitman. Fire officials surveyed the fires from the air this week.
Two fires are in the Goat Creek area, about 1/4 mile apart. The two others are in the North Minam River drainage, about 1 mile apart. Two other fires were doused by rain from thunderstorms.
For more than 20 years the Wallowa-Whitman has had a policy in place that allows officials to monitor, rather than fight, lightning-sparked fires in the wilderness so long as the blazes don’t threaten private property or structures. The four current fires aren’t close to private inholdings or to high-use trails.
“When the fires are active, smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas,” said Anthony Botello, deputy forest supervisor for the Wallowa-Whitman. “We will be watching these closely and have a good plan in place when/if they become more active. The fires are in the middle of the Wilderness and playing a natural role in reducing fuels.”
“These remote Wilderness fires that pose no threat to private lands should be monitored closely,” said Todd Nash, Wallowa County commissioner.
“They also serve as a benefit by reducing heavy fuel loads caused by long interruptions in the natural fire regime. I fully support the Forest Service current response.”
