Gary Timm understands that it’s a good time to burn dead grass along ditches and fences, or piles of debris.
Too good, potentially.
The combination of a dry March and occasional strong winds can rapidly turn even a small blaze into an inferno, said Timm, with the Baker County Emergency Management department.
Timm recommends property owners outside Baker City not only avoid lighting fires on especially blustery days, but that they also call their local fire department or protection district before igniting grass or brush on more placid days.
(Residents within Baker City need to obtain a free permit from the Fire Department, 1616 Second St.)
A quick call alerts local fire officials about where to expect smoke, and potentially save volunteer firefighters from making an unnecessary trip to check on a fire report from a citizen who mistakes a planned blaze from one that’s burning out of control, Timm said.
That’s happened several times this spring in Baker County, he said.
Sometimes the call for help is needed, though, Timm said.
In a few cases, he said, a landowner needed help dousing a fire that spread faster than expected due to wind gusts.
The Keating Rural Fire Department helped confine a blaze in the Keating Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baker County Consolidated Dispatch Center.
The Dispatch Center’s log also includes two other controlled burns reported that day, one along Interstate 84 near North Powder, the other along Highway 245 in the Burnt River Valley.
Timm concurs with a recent press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) that encourages property owners to be careful with planned fires this spring.
“We’ve had some significant wind events over the past couple of weeks,” said Matt Howard, Wallowa Unit forester for ODF. “These winds have caused issues with debris burning around the state. It is important to be aware of the weather conditions, not only at the time of the burn, but also in the following days. We’ve had a couple of debris fires in Wallowa County that were pushed by wind and burned a larger area than the landowner was wanting, as well as causing other damages.”
