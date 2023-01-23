When the tree branch came down, the Weekend Warriors went up.
Wearing smiles, harnesses and OSHA orange, brothers Kyle and Jesse Hamann ascended the tree in Baker City, pruned off the rot, raked up the leaves and hauled it all away.
They returned later to pull down the rest of the locust tree, which had split during an autumn windstorm.
Dealing with trees is just one of the tasks that the Hamanns handle with their nearly year-old business, Weekend Warrior Junk & Hauling. As the business name implies, the brothers also haul away all manner of material.
“My older brother is the one who came up with the idea,” Kyle Hamann said. “He’d stumbled across some YouTuber that was doing junk removal and he was like ‘hey, why don’t we do that?’ ”
Initially the Hamanns, who both had full-time jobs, figured the venture would supplement their regular incomes. But some months after their February 2022 debut, they were much busier than they anticipated.
“I was surprised how steady we stayed the first year,” Kyle said. “We did a lot of cool jobs, met a lot of interesting people.”
The second year comes with a change, as Jesse recently left the venture for a new job in Idaho.
Kyle is staying on as owner. He has employees available for jobs that can require up to four people.
“We gonna play it by ear,” he said. “So far we’ve been able to conquer some pretty big jobs.”
Kyle said he particularly enjoys work that gets him off the ground.
“My personal favorite would definitely be the tree work,” he said. “I love climbing, it’s super fun. You get a little bit of a thrill from it.”
He said he sometimes pauses while up among the limbs, taking photos from a vantage point that will soon cease to exist.
Much of the Weekend Warriors’ work, though, involves manmade structures.
“The gnarliest we’ve done, the craziest one, we did a demolition,” Kyle said. “We went and took a look at it. We had to buy and rent equipment and all sorts of stuff, I wound up buying an acetylene torch. Big old steel structure, lot of planning had to go into it.”
Kyle said the business has hauled tons of debris from properties around the city, in some cases at the prompting of the city.
“People just hoard stuff and bring in all sorts of stuff, then they just up and leave and someone’s gotta take care of it, and that’s where we come in,” Kyle said.
He said he’s even eavesdropped on a few public, and invariably positive, conversations about his business.
“It’s super cool when you go out there and you start from where nobody knows who the heck you are,” Kyle said.
There are limits on the types of jobs the Weekend Warriors can tackle.
“We just had to turn down a tree job because we just don’t have the equipment for it, which is a shame,” Kyle said. “If we can’t climb it and rig it down safely, we turn them to someone else.”
The business has put him on a first name basis with several peripheral businesses as well, including wreckers, junk yards and the Baker Sanitary Service landfill.
Before hauling loads to the landfill, though, Kyle makes every effort to recirculate items in decent condition to local donation centers including The Salvation Army and the People Helping People store on Main Street.
“A huge majority of the stuff, we end up just donating,” he said. “We hate waste as much as the next person.”
Be it a garage full to bursting, a tree with a grudge, or just a mountain of snow that needing dispatched, the Weekend Warriors are on call at 541-239-7757, or visit their profile at facebook.com/weekendwarriorjunk for more information.
