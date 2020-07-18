An Ontario woman wanted on a charge of failing to appear in court on accusations of drug crimes was arrested in Baker City Wednesday for allegedly attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Leigh Ann Hunter, 40, a transient, tried to enter the home of MarkliAnn Johnston, 64, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Duman said Johnston tried to talk to Hunter through a locked screen door. Johnston locked her front door and called dispatch after Hunter allegedly yelled obscenities at her, demanded that Johnston let her into the house and continued to try to kick in the screen door.
Shiafaun Medwick, 19, who also lives at the house, had been in the backyard during the disturbance, Duman said.
Hunter refused to leave the property and then threw something at the house, causing damage to the siding, Duman said.
Hunter is being held at the Baker County Jail on one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class C misdemeanor.
Hunter was arraigned Thursday in Baker County Circuit Court. Judge Matt Shirtcliff ordered her held at the jail on $5,000 bail, with the possibility of release upon posting 10%, or $500.
While at the jail, Hunter also was arrested on a Payette County, Idaho, warrant charging her with failure to appear on the drug-related charges, Duman said.
Robert Raschio, a Canyon City attorney, has been appointed to represent Hunter. She is scheduled to appear next in Baker County Circuit Court for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. July 29.
