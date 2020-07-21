Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, all open burning, including burn barrels, will be prohibited within the Baker City limits due to increasing fire danger.
Interim fire chief Sean Lee said the ban will not apply to screened fire pits, which, unlike open burning and burn barrels, do not require a free permit from the Fire Department. If the fire danger increases later in the summer the Department might add fire pits to the burn ban, Lee said.
More information is available from the Baker City FIre Department, 541-523-3711.
