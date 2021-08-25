Baker City Herald
Results from the open class at the 2021 Baker County Fair have been compiled.
Best Of Show Home Arts: Alana Clark
Reserve Best of Show Home Arts: Blake Marlia
Best Of Show Small Animal: Tyler Myatt
Reserve Best Of Show Small Animal: Chase Myatt
Best Of Show Sheep: Freya Gifft
Overall Department Champions
Art: Brooke Dyer
Crafts: Blake Marlia
Foods: Michael Wilson
Food Preservation: Jacquelyn Sanders
Horticulture: Lindsey Huyett
Needlework: Alana Clark
Photography: Caleb Colton
Sheep: Freya Gifft
Small Animal: Tyler Myatt
Following are winners in the open class division exhibitors and awards, including art, craft, horticulture, food, food preservation, photography, needlework, rabbits, poultry, sheep and goat.
Pee-Wee Division
Freya Gifft: 2 champion, 4 blue, 1 red
Brooke Dyer: 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 21 blue, 8 red
Luke Dyer: 6 blue, 7 red
Ainsley Schuette: 1 champion, 10 blue, 4 red
CJ Brockman: 2 blue
Will Brockman: 3 blue
Michael Wilson: 1 overall department champion, 5 blue, 4 red
Caitlyn Wilson: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 10 blue, 3 red
Logan Morin: 1 blue
Hatlee Bingham: 2 blue
Jaxon Rathjen: 1 champion, 1 blue
Finley Ellis: 1 blue, 1 red
Nino Gifft: 1 blue, 2 red
Youth Division
Stu Bingham: 1 red
Stran Bingham: 1 red
Haley Huyett: 2 champions, 1 reserve champion, 9 blue, 7 red,
Claire Collier: 1 champion, 6 blue, 1 red
Grace Tracy: 1 blue
Riley Schuette: 1 champion, 8 blue
Lane Collier: 1 blue
Chase Myatt: 1 reserve best of show, 3 reserve champions, 10 blue, 3 red
Tyler Myatt: 1 best of show, 3 champions, 9 blue, 3 red
Lewis Morin: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue
Brody Parret: 1 red
Hailey Parret: 1 red
Landen Marlia: 2 blue, 1 red
Lance Huyett: 2 blue, 1 red
Teen Division
Janie Bingham: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue, 1 red
Avery Collier: 1 red
Zoey Justus: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 4 blue, 1 red
Paige Marlia: 2 blue
Adult Division
Caleb Colton: 1 best of show, 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 4 blue
Sarah Owen: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue
Emery Owen: 1 champion, 3 blue, 1 red
Jacquelyn Sanders: 1 overall champion, 1 reserve champion, 3 blue, 1 red
Heather Goshorn: 1 red
Jill Myatt: 1 reserve champion, 4 blue, 5 red
Nick Myatt: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue, 1 red
Jessica Wilson: 1 reserve champion, 5 blue, 2 red
Kristy Herman: 2 blue, 1 red
Blake Herman: 2 blue
Elizabeth Ellis: 1 champion, 11 blue, 1 red
Sierra Koehler: 1 blue
Blake Marlia: 1 reserve best of show, 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 1 blue
Bibiana Gifft: 1 blue
Lindsey Huyett: 1 overall champion, 1 blue
Crystal Brockman: 1 red
Senior Division
David Colton: 1 blue
Gary Tritt: 1 blue, 1 red
Jarri McClarin: 1 overall champion, 2 reserve champion, 6 blue, 2 red
Cindy Birko: 1 blue, 1 red
Shirley Owen: 1 reserve champion, 1 blue, 2 red
Alana Clark: 1 blue
Brenda Goshorn: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 3 blue, 2 red
Deanna Davis: 3 blue, 2 red
Heidi Justus: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 2 blue
Professional Division
Gina Perkins: 1 blue
Debbie King: 1 blue
