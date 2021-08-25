Baker City Herald

Results from the open class at the 2021 Baker County Fair have been compiled.

Best Of Show Home Arts: Alana Clark

Reserve Best of Show Home Arts: Blake Marlia

Best Of Show Small Animal: Tyler Myatt

Reserve Best Of Show Small Animal: Chase Myatt

Best Of Show Sheep: Freya Gifft

Overall Department Champions

Art: Brooke Dyer

Crafts: Blake Marlia

Foods: Michael Wilson

Food Preservation: Jacquelyn Sanders

Horticulture: Lindsey Huyett

Needlework: Alana Clark

Photography: Caleb Colton

Sheep: Freya Gifft

Small Animal: Tyler Myatt

Following are winners in the open class division exhibitors and awards, including art, craft, horticulture, food, food preservation, photography, needlework, rabbits, poultry, sheep and goat.

Pee-Wee Division

Freya Gifft: 2 champion, 4 blue, 1 red

Brooke Dyer: 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 21 blue, 8 red

Luke Dyer: 6 blue, 7 red

Ainsley Schuette: 1 champion, 10 blue, 4 red

CJ Brockman: 2 blue

Will Brockman: 3 blue

Michael Wilson: 1 overall department champion, 5 blue, 4 red

Caitlyn Wilson: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 10 blue, 3 red

Logan Morin: 1 blue

Hatlee Bingham: 2 blue

Jaxon Rathjen: 1 champion, 1 blue

Finley Ellis: 1 blue, 1 red

Nino Gifft: 1 blue, 2 red

Youth Division

Stu Bingham: 1 red

Stran Bingham: 1 red

Haley Huyett: 2 champions, 1 reserve champion, 9 blue, 7 red,

Claire Collier: 1 champion, 6 blue, 1 red

Grace Tracy: 1 blue

Riley Schuette: 1 champion, 8 blue

Lane Collier: 1 blue

Chase Myatt: 1 reserve best of show, 3 reserve champions, 10 blue, 3 red

Tyler Myatt: 1 best of show, 3 champions, 9 blue, 3 red

Lewis Morin: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue

Brody Parret: 1 red

Hailey Parret: 1 red

Landen Marlia: 2 blue, 1 red

Lance Huyett: 2 blue, 1 red

Teen Division

Janie Bingham: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue, 1 red

Avery Collier: 1 red

Zoey Justus: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 4 blue, 1 red

Paige Marlia: 2 blue

Adult Division

Caleb Colton: 1 best of show, 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 4 blue

Sarah Owen: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue

Emery Owen: 1 champion, 3 blue, 1 red

Jacquelyn Sanders: 1 overall champion, 1 reserve champion, 3 blue, 1 red

Heather Goshorn: 1 red

Jill Myatt: 1 reserve champion, 4 blue, 5 red

Nick Myatt: 1 reserve champion, 2 blue, 1 red

Jessica Wilson: 1 reserve champion, 5 blue, 2 red

Kristy Herman: 2 blue, 1 red

Blake Herman: 2 blue

Elizabeth Ellis: 1 champion, 11 blue, 1 red

Sierra Koehler: 1 blue

Blake Marlia: 1 reserve best of show, 1 overall champion, 1 champion, 1 blue

Bibiana Gifft: 1 blue

Lindsey Huyett: 1 overall champion, 1 blue

Crystal Brockman: 1 red

Senior Division

David Colton: 1 blue

Gary Tritt: 1 blue, 1 red

Jarri McClarin: 1 overall champion, 2 reserve champion, 6 blue, 2 red

Cindy Birko: 1 blue, 1 red

Shirley Owen: 1 reserve champion, 1 blue, 2 red

Alana Clark: 1 blue

Brenda Goshorn: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 3 blue, 2 red

Deanna Davis: 3 blue, 2 red

Heidi Justus: 1 champion, 1 reserve champion, 2 blue

Professional Division

Gina Perkins: 1 blue

Debbie King: 1 blue

