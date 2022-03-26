The Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. in Baker City, will serve as the temporary home of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center while the Center, five miles east of town, undergoes a major renovation.
Baker Heritage Museum will have a community open house Friday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors can meet the new officers of the Baker Historical Society, and get a sneak peek of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center’s exhibit.
The museum is at 2480 Grove St., just east of Geiser-Pollman Park.
During the open house, the community can renew a historical society membership, learn about volunteer opportunities, and see new work at the museum.
At 4:30 p.m., Historical Society President Ginger Savage will make welcoming remarks, but guests are welcome to come anytime during the four-hour open house, which coincides with new art shows at Baker City galleries.
Light refreshments will be served.
“It is critically important that the Baker Historical Society gather and acknowledge the years of service by so many steadfast volunteers who have maintained and grown the Historical Society mission,” Savage said. “We also need to gather as we come out of the pandemic to recruit new volunteers and new members to support a significant level of new work that needs to be done.”
Members of the Baker Museum Commission will also be on hand to share information concerning significant infrastructure issues with the historic Natatorium and immediate fundraising needs.
Cultural partners will be available to discuss the Baker County Culture and Heritage Passport program.
