The Oregon Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Thursday, Feb. 23 to explain proposed changes to sections of 10th Street, including a revision of the intersection of 10th and Pocahontas Road/Hughes Lane.
The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, 4005 23rd St.
ODOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. There is no formal presentation, and all are invited to attend at any time during the two-hour event.
Design of the project will continue through 2023, with construction scheduled to start in 2024 and continue through 2026, according to ODOT.
Changes to the design of the intersection will be intended to give trucks and other vehicles more room to turn safely. The intersection is angled in a way that vehicles have to make wider turns depending on which way they’re traveling.
City councilors and a property owner have expressed concern during previous meetings about aspects of the intersection project.
Jim Ingram, whose family has owned the field at the northeast corner of the intersection for 27 years and farmed the land for 45 years, told councilors in November 2022 that the proposed design could take about one-third of an acre from the 77-acre field, which is planted in alfalfa.
Although ODOT would have to pay the Ingrams for the market value of private property taken as part of the project, Ingram told councilors that the one-time payment wouldn’t compensate the family for the permanent loss of production.
Besides revising the intersection, ODOT plans to build or replace sidewalks along the west side of 10th Street south of the intersection to Broadway Street, including curb ramps that meet ADA standards, and to build a 10-foot-wide bicycle/pedestrian path along Hughes Lane between 10th Street and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway at Kirkway Drive.
More information about the project, which is estimated to cost $8.8 million, is available online at https://tinyurl.com/odot5.
