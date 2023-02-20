10th & Pocahontas.jpg
This view from a drone shows the intersection of 10th Street, Hughes Lane (to the right) and Pocahontas Road (to the left).

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

The Oregon Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Thursday, Feb. 23 to explain proposed changes to sections of 10th Street, including a revision of the intersection of 10th and Pocahontas Road/Hughes Lane.

The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, 4005 23rd St.

