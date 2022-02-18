The Baker School District has scheduled a public open house on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Baker Middle School, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue, to review the proposed design for the new cafeteria/multipurpose building planned on the BMS campus.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. COVID protocols, including face coverings, will be followed.
The estimated 5,000-square-foot building is one of the major projects the district will undertake with money from the $4 million property tax bond measure that district voters approved in May 2021.
It was the first time since 1948 that district voters had approved a bond measure for school improvements.
The district plans to go out for contractor bids for the BMS building in July 2022, with construction August 2022 through March 2023. The budget for the project is $2.2 million.
The district added the bond money to a $4 million state grant and $4 million from the district’s capital budget for a total $12 million project that has multiple parts besides the BMS building, including:
• Replacing heating, cooling and ventilation systems in all district schools — Baker High School (main gym, small gym and auditorium), Baker Middle School, South Baker, Brooklyn, Haines, Keating and Baker Early Learning Center (formerly North Baker).
• Upgrading security and access control at all schools, including improved security cameras, fire alarms and public address systems, as well as key card systems and door sensors to control access. The district will also create secure entry vestibules at Brooklyn and South Baker.
