VFW Chaplain Duncan Pierce, left, hands a meritorious service medal to his former military comrade, Calvin Foster, during the Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, outside the Baker County Courthouse. Foster lost his military honors in a house fire many years ago.
Duncan Pierce, chaplain for the Baker City Veterans of Foreign Wars post, speaks during the Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, outside the Baker County Courthouse, with the war memorial in the background.
Kerri Little, retired Air Force senior master sergeant, gave the Veterans Day address during a ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, outside the Baker County Courthouse.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
About 75 people attended a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, outside the Baker County Courthouse.
Frost still coated the grass and a chill wind ruffled the American flag, but Kerri Little had important words to say about men and women who have endured far worse conditions to defend the United States and the people who shelter in its freedom.
Little, a retired Air Force senior master sergeant, spoke to about 75 people during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning, Nov. 11 in front of the war memorial at the Baker County Courthouse.
“Today we honor all of our veterans, who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom,” said Little, who retired from the Air Force in 2005 and moved to Baker City in 2009.
“Those men and women were ordinary people, until they heard the call of duty and answered it. They left their families, their homes, and their lives, not for recognition or fame or even the honor we bestow on them today. They fought to protect our country, to maintain our way of life.”
Little talked about the origins of Veterans Day.
The observance began as Armistice Day. The date, Nov. 11, marked the signing of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. Famously, the commemoration takes place, as Friday’s in Baker City did, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War.
Little asked attendees to remember not only retired veterans, but also those who are “currently fighting for our freedom.”
“The War on Terrorism has helped us all realize how truly unique the American way of life is,” she said. “The freedom we enjoy is extremely special, and that is why we must defend it.”
Little encouraged the audience to defend that way of life even if they don’t join the military.
“We can protect our freedom simply by maintaining it here in America,” she said. “If we want to preserve our freedoms, we must put them into action — for example, by voting in elections or speaking out against injustices. We must also ensure that everyone feels the benefits of freedom. We can do that by volunteering in our communities or teaching our children what it really means to be an American.”
Duncan Pierce, chaplain with the Baker American Legion Post 41, and a retired first sergeant, told the audience that he wanted to honor someone with whom he had served on a crew that fired antiaircraft missiles.
Pierce said another first sergeant, Calvin Foster, a rancher who lives near Baker City, lost his military honors in a house fire many years ago.
Pierce asked Foster to come forward, handing Foster an engraved meritorious service medal.
“Thanks, Cal,” Pierce said.
Little concluded her address — she made it brief, she said with a laugh, in deference to the cold — by asking the audience to remember that Veterans Day is a celebration of America.
“Veterans Day isn’t just a day for veterans — it’s a day for all Americans,” she said. “It’s a day to remember why they were fighting and a day for all of us to begin our journey of protecting our freedom and the freedom of many future generations.”
