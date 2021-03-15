A Missoula, Montana, man is in the Baker County Jail on multiple charges after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 84 and collided with an Oregon State Police trooper who was trying to find the wrong-way driver Friday afternoon, March 12.
Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay was evaluated at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City and released, according to an OSP press release.
The driver, Logan Raye Clinkenbeard, 28, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.
Clinkenbeard is charged with second-degree attempted assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
The incident started just before 2 p.m. on March 12 when OSP dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a car traveling west in the freeway’s eastbound lanes at Milepost 342, near Huntington about 38 miles east of Baker City.
In his report, McClay wrote that he was just passing Milepost 327 in the eastbound lanes when the vehicle, a gray Toyota Camry sedan, “was traveling towards me at a very high rate of speed.”
McClay wrote in his report that he “rammed the vehicle to get it off the roadway.”
Both Clinkenbeard’s car, and the OSP Ford SUV McClay was driving, sustained significant damage from the collision, and both were towed, according to McClay’s report.
